Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: The ultimate confluence of bhakti and brands

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is more than just a spiritual gathering; it’s shaping up to be a mega stage where tradition meets trade, where faith drives footfalls, and where brands have a rare chance to leave a lasting imprint on millions. With a turnout of 400-450 million devotees expected, this isn’t just an event—it’s a marketer’s dream playground. Imagine the impact of your brand being part of the world’s largest congregation of humanity. The Maha Kumbh is now the Kumbh of Bhakti and Brands.

The Maha Kumbh is one of Hinduism’s most important religious events held every 12 years, at four locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain—on the banks of sacred rivers. This year, it’s being held in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where devotees will gather to take a dip in the holy Ganga for spiritual purification. The festival begins on 13 January and concludes on 26 February.

A marketing goldmine

The Maha Kumbh isn’t just a religious festival—it’s a social and cultural mega event that reflects the pulse of India’s heartland. It’s an immersive experience where faith, devotion and tradition converge—and brands that strategically position themselves here have the opportunity to create a deep emotional connect with consumers.

“We’ve managed advertising across seven Kumbhs, and every edition brings new experiences. This time, the expectation is around 40 to 45 crore people. The government has done an amazing job in promoting it. The Maha Kumbh has become a significant tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors," said Rajesh Radhakrishnan, chief marketing officer of Vritti Mindwave Media.

Think about this: In a world where digital marketing fights for attention in seconds, the Maha Kumbh offers brands uninterrupted engagement with millions over 45 days. From rural audiences to urban tourists, the demographic spread is unparalleled.

Brands are upping their game at Kumbh 2025

Religious tourism is booming, and brands are waking up to its immense potential. From ITC to Dabur, companies are planning innovative activations to make the most of this unique event. Various marketers estimate over ₹700 crore of advertising money being spent over the 45-day event.

ITC’s Bingo! is planning a vibrant cultural showcase at the Kumbh with reels and fusion dishes that tap into local flavours. Dabur is setting up Dabur Dant Snan Zones to promote oral hygiene among devotees.

“We feel direct engagement with consumers during such traditional melas helps us strengthen our bond with them. They, in turn, get the opportunity to touch, feel and experience our products. This reinforces their long-standing trust in the brand Dabur. Most of our key power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Vatika, Hajmola and Honitus will be undertaking consumer activations at the Kumbh Mela," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.

What makes this Kumbh different? The rise of structured corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Companies are not just investing in advertising—they’re creating value-driven experiences. Banks are sponsoring lost-and-found centres, changing rooms and other essential amenities.

For instance, Indian Bank’s investment in lost-and-found centres showcases how CSR and brand visibility can go hand-in-hand.

BFSI and tech: The new big spenders

Interestingly, this Kumbh is seeing more participation from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and tech companies, compared to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands that traditionally led the charge.

“Banks focus more on visibility and brand trust. They don’t have physical products to sample, so their presence matters more. Meanwhile, tech and fintech sectors are heavily involved," added Radhakrishnan.

With the government spending an estimated ₹4,000-5,000 crore on promotions, including innovative amenities like water ATMs and breastfeeding rooms, the scale of involvement is unprecedented.

Innovative activations

Brands are thinking beyond traditional hoardings. For instance, Vritti Mindwave Media is deploying 25 LED vans across the Kumbh site. These vans offer 10-second ad slots that run 216 times a day over 45 days—an ad inventory that’s nearly sold out.

ITC’s Mangaldeep agarbatti is creating larger-than-life experiences, from distributing Jalbatti products to organizing a grand maha hawan with its signature sambrani cups. Their augmented reality (AR) campaign brings the Kumbh experience into people’s homes, offering virtual rituals like shahi snaan and aarti.

For Dabur, activations will include setting up branded changing rooms for women, complete with hair dryers and immunity shots. These touchpoints ensure that brands aren’t just visible—they’re useful.

Economic impact and brand legacy

The Maha Kumbh isn’t just about short-term visibility. It’s an economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh. The event boosts local businesses, creates jobs and enhances infrastructure. Brands that invest in meaningful engagement during the Kumbh leave a lasting legacy in the region.

A state government official involved in organizing the event noted, “More people are choosing to stay and work in UP instead of migrating to cities like Mumbai. These large events create economic opportunities and spur regional growth."

The bold shift in brand engagement

This Kumbh marks a shift from traditional advertising to experiential marketing. Brands are no longer just putting up billboards—they’re creating stories, offering experiences and embedding themselves into the cultural fabric of the event.

Gaurav Tayal, divisional chief executive officer of ITC’s Matches & Agarbatti Division, said: “The Maha Kumbh is not just a sacred gathering for devotees but also a significant event for Mangaldeep to connect with its audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Our initiatives aim to elevate the spiritual journey of devotees while seamlessly integrating brand experiences."

Whether it’s ITC’s immersive on-ground activities or Dabur’s innovative consumer touchpoints, the Maha Kumbh 2025 is a transformative space where brands can achieve both visibility and emotional resonance.

For marketers, the Maha Kumbh 2025 is more than a religious festival. It’s a confluence of tradition and innovation, devotion and commerce, spirituality and marketing. It’s a rare platform where brands can not only be seen but also be felt. The Maha Kumbh is now the ultimate confluence of bhakti and brands, offering an unmissable opportunity for those willing to dive in and create experiences that resonate far beyond the Ganga ghats of Prayagraj.