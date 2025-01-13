Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: The ultimate confluence of bhakti and brands

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is more than just a spiritual gathering; it’s shaping up to be a mega stage where tradition meets trade, where faith drives footfalls, and where brands have a rare chance to leave a lasting imprint on millions. With a turnout of 400-450 million devotees expected, this isn’t just an event—it’s a marketer’s dream playground. Imagine the impact of your brand being part of the world’s largest congregation of humanity. The Maha Kumbh is now the Kumbh of Bhakti and Brands.