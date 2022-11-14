Majority of parents don’t want packaged food advertisements to target children: Survey

The next question in the survey asked consumers, “Some global packaged food companies are starting to take an approach to not target children under the age of 16 via their advertising. Should the government make rules where packaged food companies in India are not permitted to target children under-16 via their advertisements?" In response, the majority, 81% of consumers, said, “Yes, this must be done" and another 11% said, “Yes, this must be done but for children 12 and under". Only 4% said, “No, this must not be done as a rule and let packaged food companies do it voluntary". 4% couldn’t say.