Majority of parents don’t want packaged food advertisements to target children: Survey

There has been a significant rise in consumption of packaged foods-- biscuits to soft drinks and chips to chocolates--among children, which has had adverse effects on their health as these contain a high amount of sugar, salt and unhealthy fat.
NEW DELHI: Advertisements have been an important tool to promote products or services and reach as many consumers as possible. Actors and celebrities are often used by promoters in their advertisement campaigns on print, TV, digital and even social media platforms to lure consumers into buying their products and services.
And often children are used in marketing campaigns to promote products, including packaged foods like ice-cream, chocolate, chips, juice, etc., to influence children who in turn persuade their parents into making purchases guided by their choice.
For at least four decades, this has been a tried and tested promotional tool used by both Indian and multinational companies seeking to push sales of a variety of products right from fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to foods and beverages.
For this, community social media platform LocalCircles conducted a survey to learn first hand from parents if currently the advertisements of packaged foods targeted at children were leading to increased consumption of unhealthy or junk foods by their children. Secondly the survey also asked consumers at large if the government should come up with an enforceable national policy that prohibits manufacturers/brands of packaged foods from including children under the age 16 in their advertising campaign.
The survey received over 24,000 responses from consumers located in 304 districts of India. 61% respondents were men while 39% respondents were women. 47% respondents were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2 and 22% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
The survey asked parents, if their children/grandchildren (under the age of 16) did not come across packaged food advertisements targeting children, would they demand and consume less amounts of unhealthy packaged food?" In response, the majority, 56% of parents, said, “Yes, absolutely". Only 12% said “no, they will consume the same". 18% said, “May be" and 14% did not have an opinion. On an aggregate basis, 56% of parents surveyed said that if their children did not come across packaged food advertisements targeting children, they would demand/consume a lesser amount of unhealthy packaged food. This question in the survey received 12,569 responses.
The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) self-regulatory guidelines for food and beverages framed in 2013, are not specific about wooing children (those below 12 years) using child models. It only addresses the issue of “misleading or deceptive" advertisement leading consumers to believe that consumption of product advertised will result directly in personal changes in intelligence, physical ability or exceptional recognition.
Such advertisements are only permitted if supported and substantiated with evidence and with adequate scientific basis and meet the basic Food Standards laid down under the Food Safety Standards Act and Rules, wherever applicable. The guidelines also specify that the advertisements should not disparage good dietary practice or the selection of options, such as fresh fruits and vegetables that accepted dietary opinion recommends should form part of the normal diet or encourage excessive consumption.
It added that 92% citizens surveyed were in favour of the government having a rule that prohibits brands from targeting children via advertisements of packaged foods.
The next question in the survey asked consumers, “Some global packaged food companies are starting to take an approach to not target children under the age of 16 via their advertising. Should the government make rules where packaged food companies in India are not permitted to target children under-16 via their advertisements?" In response, the majority, 81% of consumers, said, “Yes, this must be done" and another 11% said, “Yes, this must be done but for children 12 and under". Only 4% said, “No, this must not be done as a rule and let packaged food companies do it voluntary". 4% couldn’t say.
The company said it will share the findings of this report with the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Central Consumer Protection Authority, the FSSAI and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting such that the relevant advertising and other rules can be amended to prohibit the depiction of children in advertising of packaged foods.
