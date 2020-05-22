NEW DELHI : As domestic travel resumes in India after 61 days, the Indian travel and tourism industry has come together to make a safety pledge – a commitment to prioritize travellers’ safety, maintenance of high-hygiene standards in a video campaign .

Online travel agent MakeMyTrip has partnered with over 30 key leaders from airline, hospitality and other ancillary industries to soothe the frayed nerves of travellers and win back their confidence.

The over one and half minute long video features leaders such as Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet; Vinod Kannan, CCO, Vistara; Puneet Chatwal, MD & CEO, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, Oyo and Rajni Hasija, Director, IRCTC among others talking directly to customers assuring them about high safety, sanititation and social distancing measures that each of them are taking.

This pledge is a step towards reaching out to every Indian traveller to reassure and apprise them of the endeavours being made by key stakeholders in the travel and hospitality ecosystem to ensure their safety and well being.

The objective is to gain the consumer confidence back when it comes to travel or staying at a hotel property.

The video will be heavily promoted across television, on ground, digital and various social media platforms.

MakeMyTrip has conducted multiple surveys which clearly stated that safety, hygiene and social distancing are the top issue in the mind of travellers as restrictions are eased by the government and business resumes.

"We built on this insight to create this pledge. Consumer sentiment is currently low because of the sheer fear of contacting the disease which we felt needs to be addressed. We realised that bringing players from a gamut of travel cases to convey an earnest safety message will help," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Apart from the pledge, MakeMyTrip has launched MySafety while Goibibo has launched GoSafe which will create awareness and knowledge about safety measures among its hotels, cabs and travel partners.

"Our GoSafe initiative has been built to provide 3S safety standards that includes sanitised environment, trained staff and safe practices that will boost traveller confidence. Going forward, travellers will be able to choose and book travel offerings with new safety standards on the Goibibo platform," said Vipul Prakash, COO, Goibibo.

The video pledge is an interesting campaign as it manages to convey to travellers that safety is on everyone’s top agenda in the travel industry, said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai- based marketing and communication agency.

"But unfortunately it doesn’t go beyond that. None of the worthies is saying anything of consequence on how they are going to make the travel or stay safe, rather safer. This is more a demonstration of industry togetherness and solidarity in adverse times rather than a consumer communication," he added.

