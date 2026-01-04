Mumbai: Come January, thousands of people across India will be getting into their running shoes, perfecting their pace, getting together for practice runs in the morning, perhaps exchanging notes on their performance, sharing Strava screenshots of their completed runs, all to line up in the wee hours for one of the tens of major marathons India’s major cities will host this month and the next.
Twenty years on, running is now mainstream business
SummaryAs the Tata Mumbai Marathon marks its 21st year this January, nearly every major city in India is host to a marathon, half-marathon, 10k, or a 5k race. Distance running has become an aspirational sport for Indians, and in turn, booming business for sponsors. Where does it go from here?
Mumbai: Come January, thousands of people across India will be getting into their running shoes, perfecting their pace, getting together for practice runs in the morning, perhaps exchanging notes on their performance, sharing Strava screenshots of their completed runs, all to line up in the wee hours for one of the tens of major marathons India’s major cities will host this month and the next.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More