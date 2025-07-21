Marketing’s missing heart: Are brands losing the plot in the age of AI?
As brands obsess over data, dashboards and digital reach, are they forgetting how to feel? Marketers are now grappling with an uncomfortable question: has performance marketing killed the soul of advertising?
Late last year, a “leaked" HR email from wellness platform Yes Madam showed the company firing two employees for reporting high stress. The mail was a marketing stunt to promote stress relief services, but the backlash was instant and brutal—It was criticized as tone-deaf and insensitive for trivializing job loss and mental health, dealing a reputational blow to the company.