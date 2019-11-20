New Delhi: S4 Capital Plc, the digital advertising and marketing services company, on Wednesday announced that its global content practice MediaMonks has acquired Delhi-based content creation and production company WhiteBalance.

The firm refused to divulge the financial details saying that it was an equal parts cash and equity deal. As part of the agreement, WhiteBalance will merge and be known as MediaMonks India.

Founded in 2010 by Robert Godinho WhiteBalance produces feature films, commercials and documentaries to high-end digital content. The 65 people strong WhiteBalance is based out of Delhi but will be ramping up its presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

At the event to announce the acquisition, Martin Sorrell, executive chairman S4Capital said, “India is a country very close to my heart. I’m delighted to continue to expand into this fast growing market, offering a wealth of talent and significant growth opportunities, and the merger with WhiteBalance is the next step for us to build a leading creative content business here. At the same time we’re strengthening our position in the APAC region – ever more important – as India continues its trajectory to become the most populous country on earth."

With the merger, MediaMonks adds the WhiteBalance employees to its team, with the intent of doubling the India business in the coming six months. MediaMonks will also continue to invest in growing the content studio in Bengaluru into a creative hub for Asia Pacific (APAC), and aims to size up the teams and studio facility in Delhi.

Robert Godinho, founder and chief executive of WhiteBalance said, “WhiteBalance is a close-knit family of artists, designers and visual storytellers. Our dream is to put a ding in the universe by creating internationally recognised work from our home, India. Having worked with the world’s leading media organisations, we’re incredibly excited that our journey has led us to join forces with MediaMonks. We’re looking forward to bringing the same professionalism to customising creative solutions for our clients in the APAC region."

Martin Sorrell founded S4 Capital after he was ousted from WPP Plc last year on allegations of personal misconduct. He had built WPP into the world’s largest advertising holding company. However, he started again by launching S4 Capital just weeks after leaving WPP. The advertising venture is focused on data, digital content driven by data and programmatic media buying with an objective to deliver faster and effective solutions by leveraging technology. After opening an office in Bengaluru this year and appointing Poran Malani as S4Capital’s director for India, this merger further strengthens its position in the region.

In July 2018, Sorrell outbid WPP to acquire Dutch digital advertising and production agency Media Monks for $340 million which marked his return to the advertising world. In December, he bought San Francisco-based programmatic advertising firm MightyHive for $150 million.

S4 Capital revenues are expected to touch around $350 million. With a strength of 2,000 people across 26 countries including India, S4 Capital has won several blue chip clients including Apple, Google, P&G, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Starbucks and Nestle among others.