Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors tweak ad strategy to focus on tech features

"New entrants have redefined the concept of 'value' in auto industry which translates now to connectedness and technology innovation. It is different from the classic definition of value such as more space and fuel efficiency," said Jitender Dabas, COO, McCann Worldgroup India. "In fact, connectedness and technology has become a hygiene feature especially after pandemic which has made technology a far more integral part of our life and hence mobility will also have to live up to that. Furthermore, the likes of Kia Motors, MG Motors and Tesla's focus on the India market is further pushing the existing players to offer more advanced tech benefits."

