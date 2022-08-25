Max Life launches new digital campaign in association with Disney+ Hotstar

The ad film creates awareness about the need for a term insurance plan for homemakers without furnishing the husband’s income proof, to empower them financially in the long-term
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI, ADVERTISING INBOX, TERM PLAN :Max Life Insurance Company has launched its digital ad film on Max Life’s term plan for homemakers, in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s Connected Television (CTV). The digital ad film is also being released in six languages i.e. Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Malayalam. The ad film creates awareness about the need for a term insurance plan for homemakers without furnishing the husband’s income proof, to empower them financially in the long-term.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI,ADVERTISING INBOX,TERM PLAN :Max Life Insurance Company has launched its digital ad film on Max Life’s term plan for homemakers, in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s Connected Television (CTV). The digital ad film is also being released in six languages i.e. Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Malayalam. The ad film creates awareness about the need for a term insurance plan for homemakers without furnishing the husband’s income proof, to empower them financially in the long-term.
The film features actor Boman Irani as the protagonist motivating women to skill themselves in the art of self-defense as well as to equip themselves with the financial freedom to protect their family’s future.
The film features actor Boman Irani as the protagonist motivating women to skill themselves in the art of self-defense as well as to equip themselves with the financial freedom to protect their family’s future.
The ad film encourages homemakers to financially protect their family with the purchase of a term plan, independent of the husband’s income proof. Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer for the insurance firm said, “We are excited to launch our campaign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This association opens up avenues to reach a wider, gender balanced audience; helping us promote the positive and reaffirming message conveyed in the film.
Currently, homemakers in India are allowed term cover only as an add-on to their earning spouse’s cover. This term plan offering will help secure female homemakers’ lives independent of their spouse’s income proof. This association is a step towards empowering Indian women and enabling greater financial inclusion by protecting them in challenging times."
A Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson added, “The adoption of CTVs amongst consumers is the latest trend in the world of home entertainment and advertisers are following suit. We are excited to offer our suite of CTV advertising solutions to brands and are delighted that Max Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign in an exclusive association with our CTV offering."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This association sets a new benchmark in the world of advertising, with innovation and digitalization. CTV has been growing at an exponential rate in India, with a large number of consumers adopting this medium and brands leveraging the platform. The creative agency was Tribha and the production house was Kailash Picture Company.
Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.