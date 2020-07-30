As restrictions are being lifted and people are gradually preparing to resume their daily lives brands have started to highlight how things will be different in a post covid world. The latest social media campaign by Cholayil Pvt Ltd owned skincare brand Medimix urges consumers to take good care of their skin once they step out after a four-month long hiatus.

With a message 'Ab har situation ke liye skin fit bane' (’Get #SkinFit for any situation’), Medimix is harping on the importance of staying #Skinfit in the post-covid era, where people are ready to step out and ensure complete protection of their skin from harsh environmental conditions.

Conceptualized by advertising agencies, Leo Burnett, the ad features a young woman stepping out of her home for attending work, running errands and even meeting friends whilst following social distancing norms.

Ashish Ohlyan’s, head of marketing, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. said, “We just don’t need to prepare ourselves but our skin also when we step out as it is the first line of defence against the outside world. It's a positive communication capturing the mood of the nation and inspiring people to go out and lead a normal life."

Known for its Ayurvedic benefits, the brand is positioning itself as an effective skin protective product especially after consumers will get exposure to sun and pollution once they step out of their homes. The campaign is being promoted across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

"The four months of lockdown meant minimum exposure to sunlight and pollution for our skin. But as the world around us slowly gets back out in the new normal, we will need to prepare our body and skin for everything life throws at us," said Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated