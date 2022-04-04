Metaverse could turn out to be the future of branding: Samit Sinha

While clutter, shorter attention spans and the fleeting nature of social media all play a part in posing new challenges for marketers, the biggest problem at the moment, which will only get more severe, is the lessening of control with the marketer in establishing a clear and singular brand image. Earlier, brand owners had a much greater degree of control over the brand narrative, especially when print and television were the dominant advertising media. They worked as a one-way, one-to-many communication means by which marketers could incept a brand idea in people’s minds through clever storytelling and repetition. Simply put, the marketer could count on a captive consumer audience whom the brand could directly influence. However, that is changing rapidly in the era of many-to-many communication fostered by the internet and rapidly evolving sophisticated digital technologies. Today, the consumer is neither captive, as they have the option of blocking out what they don’t wish to see or hear, nor are they largely influenced directly by the brand, as curators, peer reviews and other credible sources of information and opinions are beginning to matter more.

