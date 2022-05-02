First up, there is absolutely no questioning the palpable anxiety that is rampant across sectors and regions. Pent-up demand is creating a robust pipeline of projects for many, but the ability to pay is constrained. However, as confidence returns gradually, there surely is a new curiosity and appreciation towards doing the right things with the brand. The erstwhile attitude of salience-driven marketing by the advertising-bred Indian marketers seems to be substantially weakened. The mindless creation of brands has begun to get revisited. Working in silos, inefficiencies of engaging multiple specialists barely governed for brand coherence, the fixation with the TV commercial and many such flawed ways of working are being questioned as the brands in their new avatars take centre stage.