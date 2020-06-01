Mindshare's Anita Kotwani joins Carat India as CEO

NEW DELHI: Carat India, media agency owned by Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), on Monday announced the appointment of Anita Kotwani as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to this, Kotwani was senior vice president, new business and client lead, for The Walt Disney business at Mindshare India.

Kotwani will report to Kartik Iyer, president media brands and Amplifi, and will be responsible for the agency’s strategic progress and business growth nationally. She will also focus on developing and leading significant tools and capabilities within Carat to help deliver enhanced integrated solutions to clients.

“I am delighted to have Anita Kotwani join our team at Dentsu Aegis Network India. In her new role, Anita will help future proof Carat India as the agency gets ready to take on the new opportunities that the changing market dynamics has to offer," said Iyer.

In a career spanning over two decades, 16 of which have been with Mindshare, Kotwani has been instrumental in leading client relationships for brands such as the ABG, Kellogg's, ICICI Group, Facebook, Byju's and The Walt Disney Company, among others, for the West zone. She has also helped build diversified offerings across data, digital and content, driving exponential growth for Mindshare India over the last two years.

