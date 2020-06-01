Mindshare's Anita Kotwani joins Carat India as CEO

In a career spanning over two decades, 16 of which have been with Mindshare, Kotwani has been instrumental in leading client relationships for brands such as the ABG, Kellogg's, ICICI Group, Facebook, Byju's and The Walt Disney Company, among others, for the West zone. She has also helped build diversified offerings across data, digital and content, driving exponential growth for Mindshare India over the last two years.