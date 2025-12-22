Mint Explainer | India’s advertising pivot: What changed in the past year
Summary
In 2025, India's digital advertising market grew 149%, driven by e-commerce, while TV ads fell 10%. What’s driving this change, and what does it mean for brands, media platforms, and advertising agencies?
India’s advertising market has undergone a decisive shift over the past year, with digital platforms emerging as the dominant growth engine while television advertising is losing momentum.
