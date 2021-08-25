NEW DELHI: Sports brand Adidas on Wednesday announced the launch of TechFit period proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad. The product aims to give women athletes the confidence to stay in play throughout their menstrual cycle.

The new range is being promoted by Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu as she spreadheads the ‘Stay in play’ campaign.

Adidas said its research has indicated that teenage girls drop out of sports at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of leaks during periods. Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection.

The TechFit period proof tights use Flow Shield technology, and have a set of absorbent layers and a membrane that help protect against leaks. A wicking layer, absorbing layer and leak proof layer work together to provide protection, while a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place.

Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas, India, said, "Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period."

The collection is available in India from 15 August on Adidas’s e-commerce website as well as select stores.

