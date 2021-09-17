New Delhi: Those growing up in the 1990s are unlikely to have forgotten Cadbury Dairy Milk’s chocolate ad set in a cricket stadium where a young woman runs past the security, disrupts the match and dances merrily on the ground to celebrate her boyfriend’s winning run with a Dairy Milk in her hand.

Snacks and foods firm Mondelez India, known for Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, on Friday released a fresh take of its iconic ad, reversing the gender roles where the boyfriend does a little jig to celebrate his girlfriend’s winning score in a packed cricket stadium. Though the film ends with #GoodLuckGirls, the melodious jingle and tagline “Asli Swad Zindagi Ka" remain the same.

While the digital film, released in the morning, has got the advertising world talking, the television commercial is set to make its debut on Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony in the evening. Though Mondelez does not spell it out, the new ad is well timed with the cricket season with the Indian Premier League starting on 19 September and the Indian women’s cricket team touring Australia later this month.

The company said the campaign brings back nostalgia and adds a contemporary twist. It captures the times we are living in and what girls are achieving every day, it added. “From acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day and our film is an ode to each one of them," said Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India.

“As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporizing an iconic campaign is our way of recognizing the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers," he added.

Piyush Pandey, chairman of Global Creative, and executive chairman, India at Ogilvy, which has conceptualised the film, said it needed a brave client back in 1993 to go ahead with the original Cadbury cricket film that became so popular. “It needed an even braver client to attempt something with an iconic film and make magic out of it," he said.

Others in the world of advertising have lauded the film too. “The idea is not force-fitted at all. And the timing is quite perfect. Our women’s cricket team is doing quite well," said Karthik Srinivasan, the Bengaluru-based communications strategy consultant.

“Obviously there is a very specific appeal to a certain age group which has grown up with this ad. But many others are aware of the ad either having heard about it from parents or seen it on YouTube. So there is instant relatability," said Srinivasan. Not just that, people are waiting for this kind of goodness during the pandemic where they can be happy for a few seconds, he said.

Sandeep Goyal, managing director at Rediffusion, however, is not so charitable. “It’s a good, fun idea. But one should not get carried away by this kind of light-hearted stuff," he said.

First, the generation that saw and loved the earlier ad is now in their 40s and 50s and no longer the core audience of Cadbury. The younger generation of current consumers would not have seen the original, so they wouldn’t know that it is a recycled idea, he said.

“Secondly, the spontaneity and effervescence, and the element of surprise in the original is really not there in the copy. So, it is a good laugh, no more," Goyal said.

