More than half of all ad spends in 2023 to be digital
- There will be a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, with an increment of about ₹20,000 crore, as compared to 2022
New Delhi: Of the entire advertising spending expected in the current year, over half the amount is likely to flow into digital advertising. According to a new report, there will be a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, with an increment of about ₹20,000 crore, as compared to 2022, making the entire advertising industry worth ₹1.46 lakh crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×