More than half of all ad spends in 2023 to be digital

The report said India has also moved up to the eighth position globally in terms of ad spends and will continue to be the fastest-growing market in the top 10 markets worldwide, the report added. While, the growth of SMEs in the advertising space has been prevalent for some years, coupled with a revival in the rural economy and funding for the startup ecosystem will drive ad spends. Additionally, telecom, BFSI, retail, fintech, gaming as well as travel & tourism are expected to drive ad spending, it said.

