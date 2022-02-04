NEW DELHI: Pepsico-backed beverage brand Mountain Dew unveiled its new ' Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai ' campaign on Friday, with a television commercial featuring a new brand ambassador actor Mahesh Babu.

Shot on the top of the world’s tallest building--Burj Khalifa--in Dubai, the new film reiterates the brand's belief that in the face of any challenge there are two choices, either succumb to fear or overcome it and move ahead.

The ad opens to a bird's eye view shot from the top of the Burj Khalifa where the actor gears up to represent India by performing a daredevil stunt and making a new world record.

The film showcases his dilemma and determination as he evaluates his choices. He takes a sip of the drink, looks resolute as he plunges off from the top of Burj Khalifa on his bike defying all odds.

Speeding down from his bike on a slim runway, Mahesh leaves the audience on-ground gasping with disbelief and fear as he falters and skids mid-way. However, the actor Mahesh successfully completes his jaw-dropping stunt.

Vineet Sharma, category director for Mountain Dew & Sting for the company in India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, this drink continues to celebrate the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. With this new campaign, the brand reiterates that real heroes are those who face challenges head-on and emerge as winners. He embodies the courage and determination that a true hero is made of, and I am confident that this action-packed film on the top of Burj Khalifa will strike a chord with our consumers. We hope that this campaign encourages our audiences to overcome their fear and move ahead on the path to victory."

Mahesh Babu said, “I have learned that while everyone faces fear in some form or the other, facing it head-on is the best way to tackle it and salute everyone who is growing through this challenge and trying to overcome it. I strongly believe in this philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and I am happy to be bringing this philosophy alive on screen. I am confident that this adventurous film will resonate strongly with my viewers and inspire them to tackle their fears with courage."

The commercial will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.