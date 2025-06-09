Why MullenLowe Group is dismantling the full-service agency model
MullenLowe Lintas is reimagining the traditional agency model, shifting from full-service delivery to an ecosystem-led approach. The agency is embracing productization, collaboration and cultural intelligence to stay relevant in a fragmented, project-driven marketing landscape.
MUMBAI: As the advertising industry navigates the challenges of project-based billing, the rise of in-house creative teams, and tightening profit margins, MullenLowe Lintas Group India is undergoing a significant transformation. The 86-year-old agency, led by group chief executive officer (CEO) S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), is moving away from its traditional full-service model to embrace an “ecosystemized" approach.