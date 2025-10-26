Empathy is the core to winning trust: Narayana Health’s Abhishek Misra
While customers react faster when any brand breaks their trust, the blowback can be worse after a negative experience with a healthcare brand, such as a hospital. That is why it’s important to stay focused on customer experience and act with empathy at all times, says Misra.
Mumbai: Marketing healthcare is no easy task—costs are rising, consumers are more vocal than ever online, and trust is fragile. How can you take the lessons learned from cutting edge consumer-tech businesses and apply them to a more regulated and cautious sector such as hospitals?