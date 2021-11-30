NEW DELHI: After featuring the likes of Kapil Dev, Bappi Lahiri, among others, fintech firm Cred has launched a new animated ad film bringing in more nostalgia with 90s comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi. Cred has brought the two characters together to promote financial responsibility and independence.

Chacha Chaudhary is an Indian comic book character created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma which publishes in 10 languages including Hindi and English and is said to have sold over ten million copies. It has also been made into a television series with actor Raghubir Yadav playing the role of Chacha Chaudhary. This film is also voiced by the actor.

The nearly three-minute-long ad film has been directed by Vivekananda Roy Ghatak of Rocket Science Animation and written by ﻿Rachit Varma, Adhiraj Singh and Sumit Kumar. It has been created by Bakarmax, an Indian webcomic studio.

In the film, Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi are seen engaging in a banter about how times have changed as they discuss topics like information overload, social networking sites and poorly acknowledged ecological changes like global warming, dying wildlife, drowning cities and more.

The film focuses on supporting the company's goal of promoting financial independence and literacy, said the company. The ad film also highlights Cred's exclusive rewards on offer.

Sumit Kumar from Bakarmax said the process of building a concept that would bring back nostalgia with some favourite characters with a twist, has been a great experience. "Highlighting the advancements in the financial industry through a different lens was refreshing," he said.

Trupthi Shetty, growth and engagement lead at the firm added that the company was reinventing nostalgia by bringing something new with familiar personalities to encourage financial literacy. "Bakarmax came up with this concept where we could bring in characters from the 1990s to send across the messaging to our members and consumers."

The members-only credit card management and bill payments platform had raised $215 million (about ₹1,579 crore) in a Series D funding round at a post-money valuation of $2.2 billion in April this year.

The fintech unicorn had acquired Chennai-based liquor delivery startup HipBar last month.

