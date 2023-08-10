Centre issues fresh guidelines for health & wellness celebrities, influencers

Centre issues fresh guidelines for health & wellness celebrities, influencers1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Certified medical practitioners and health experts when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must disclose that they are certified health experts and medical practitioners.
New Delhi: The consumer affairs department has rolled out a fresh set of guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers who endorse health and wellness products to deal with misleading advertisements, unsubstantiated claims and ensure transparency.
