New law may alter ads’ landscape

Indian advertising is headed for an overhaul, with a law designed to protect consumers from misleading ads in the age of online buying—fortuitous amid the pandemic—coming in to force on Monday.

The Consumer Protection Act 2019, which updates a 1986 legislation, could revolutionize the way the industry is monitored—thus far by the self-regulatory Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Now, a Central Consumer Protection Authority, headed by a government-appointed chief commissioner, will be set up in Delhi to regulate violations of consumer rights, unfair trading practices and false or misleading advertisements.

The law seeks to hold manufacturers, service providers and celebrity endorsers accountable for ads, stipulating heavy fines and even jail terms for misleading claims.

Under the new law, apart from traditional mediums such as television, radio, print and outdoor arenas, the law also takes digital platforms into its regulatory sweep. They will include e-commerce websites that have had a free run so far, experts said. “At a time when most consumer transactions are happening on e-commerce and digital platforms, that the online medium has come under the law’s scope is a big thing," said Anisha Motwani, managing partner at marketing firm StormTheNorm Ventures.

Motwani was part of the committee that wrote the white paper with suggestions for the 1986 law. The new law, she said, holds to account not just advertising but also faulty product makers and service providers.

“E-commerce platforms can no longer get away with the argument that they are only delivering products. There’s an increased liability on them as well as manufacturers where penal consequences fall on them."

The new law provides for ‘e-filing’ of complaints and a video conferencing option to participate in complaint redressal. Besides, guilty manufacturers and service providers face jail terms of up to two years, along with fines of up to ₹10 lakh. Celebrities found endorsing misleading ads can be fined up to ₹10 lakh. For repeat offences, the new authority can impose a fine of up to ₹50 lakh and a jail term of up to five years. It can also bar a celebrity from endorsing ads for up to a year, extending it to three years for repeat offenders.

“The enforcement of this Act is a welcome move. Consumers get influenced by celebrities and place their trust in the product endorsed by them. Making them liable will only make them and companies more accountable," said Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd managing director R.S. Sodhi.

ASCI said it expects the new law to curb malpractices significantly.

“We will soon be monitoring potentially misleading ads on digital media...We see our role to be complementary and promoting responsible advertising by providing guidance to marketers and celebrities," said Rohit Gupta, chairman, ASCI.

