New law may alter ads’ landscape

The new law provides for ‘e-filing’ of complaints and a video conferencing option to participate in complaint redressal. Besides, guilty manufacturers and service providers face jail terms of up to two years, along with fines of up to ₹10 lakh. Celebrities found endorsing misleading ads can be fined up to ₹10 lakh. For repeat offences, the new authority can impose a fine of up to ₹50 lakh and a jail term of up to five years. It can also bar a celebrity from endorsing ads for up to a year, extending it to three years for repeat offenders.