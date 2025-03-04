Can Nielsen keep up? Karthik Rao on adapting to a fragmented media landscape
Summary
- Nielsen has historically been perceived as a measurement company but is now actively shifting its identity. It aims to be known as a tech company. It believes its investments in AI, machine learning, and proprietary data technology are at the core of its evolution.
Mumbai: In an era where media consumption is more fragmented than ever, Nielsen, a company that has long been synonymous with audience measurement, finds itself in a race to keep up. Karthik Rao, chief executive of Nielsen, acknowledges the reality check: “The revelation was not about the media landscape—it was about what we need to do to keep pace and get ahead. The velocity to keep up is probably the single biggest challenge."