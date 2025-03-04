Can Nielsen keep up? Karthik Rao on adapting to a fragmented media landscape

He also admits that the company has been slow to evolve in the past, but emphasizes that significant progress has been made. "There is an element of truth to that. We have been slower to evolve, but the progress we’ve made in the last 18 months has been significant. The kinds of partners we now work with and the pace at which we are developing new capabilities have dramatically changed. We’re not where we need to be yet, but we are laying the right foundation."