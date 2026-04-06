Mumbai: From Cadbury’s iconic dancing girl on the cricket field in 1993, to a campaign that lets you generate a song for your loved one using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Mondelez has successfully cemented its iconic chocolate brand in the Indian consumer’s mind. Now, with a premium portfolio spanning Oreo, Bournvita, Halls, and more recently, the very viral Lotus Biscoff biscuits, the company hopes to drive growth on both ends—increased premiumization on the top, and more penetration in rural markets. Nitin Saini, vice-president - marketing at Mondelez India, talks to Mint about the unique challenges that this ambition throws up. Edited excerpts:
Q. First things first, the IPL season is on. What are you doing with cricket this year?
Why cricket, indulgence, and low-priced packs drive Cadbury’s marketing mantra
SummaryEven as GLP-1 drugs come calling for the Indian customer and new technologies disrupt marketing channels, Mondelez India is betting that premiumization, deeper rural penetration, and the desire for taste and indulgence will keep driving growth in the business of snacks.
Mumbai: From Cadbury’s iconic dancing girl on the cricket field in 1993, to a campaign that lets you generate a song for your loved one using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Mondelez has successfully cemented its iconic chocolate brand in the Indian consumer’s mind. Now, with a premium portfolio spanning Oreo, Bournvita, Halls, and more recently, the very viral Lotus Biscoff biscuits, the company hopes to drive growth on both ends—increased premiumization on the top, and more penetration in rural markets. Nitin Saini, vice-president - marketing at Mondelez India, talks to Mint about the unique challenges that this ambition throws up. Edited excerpts:
Q. First things first, the IPL season is on. What are you doing with cricket this year?
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