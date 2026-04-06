Why cricket, indulgence, and low-priced packs drive Cadbury’s marketing mantra

Q. Have things changed in the way you measure the long-term gains you get from advertising with big, expensive properties such as the IPL?

We look at several metrics. For example, has your spontaneous awareness gone up? How is the top-of-mind share for your brand? Then there are long-term measures to see how much the love for the brand has increased. Then, to determine long-term return on investment, we do something called a mixed-marketing model. That helps us evaluate the various marketing levers at play at any given time to decide what is working and what isn’t. In the end, You should be able to see more talk about your brand, more people wanting to buy you and more people remembering you at the right place at the right time. [Something like IPL] is not just about reach for reach’s sake, but how do you build a real kind of strong connection with people.