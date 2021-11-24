NEW DELHI: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co., formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Co., has launched a new campaign ‘ Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le ’. This is the company's first campaign since its rebranding in July.

The campaign has been created by Glue Creatives and captures real life experiences its customers.

The television commercial comprises a series of three films which have been directed by Shlok Sharma, who was assistant editor to director Vishal Bhardwaj for the movie Omkara and the second unit director of the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise.

Gautam Mehta, founder and creative director at Glue Creatives, said, “In the insurance category, what works more than the individual products is the brand promise. We built stories where different individuals were living life to the fullest thanks to insurance."

Health insurance is not meant for constraints and that it aims to democratise it and eliminate the fear often associated with the health insurance category, the insurer said in a statement.

Nimish Agrawal, senior vice president and head of marketing, said, “The aim was to de-jargonise the health insurance category. It is a way to urge consumers to live life to the fullest and leave the worries to us, should any unfortunate incident happen."

The brand campaign aired earlier this week across traditional channels such as television, print and radio, as well as digital platforms.

According to analytics company Statista, the market size of the Indian health insurance sector was about ₹370 billion in FY17-18. This is projected to cross over ₹2 trillion by financial year 2030.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.