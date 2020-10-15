Non‐IPL advertisers leverage moment marketing to connect with fans

According to Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and COO at digital first agency, Grapes Digital, on social media the biggest trick to drive engagement is through moment marketing and IPL 2020 is one of the most talked about events. "Therefore, this is a very important content bucket in every social strategy. This occupies approximately 20% of media budgets of every brand. It can go as high as 60% for brands such as Manforce condoms. For a cricket frenzy nation which has been craving for live sports content, IPL is a big saviour and that is why majority of the audiences are watching IPL matches," she added.