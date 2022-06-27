NPCI partners musician Badshah for new campaign

The autopay feature will be a game-changer as it brings in business efficiency for merchants across categories and provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. This campaign is a natural next step to reach our audiences and impact as many lives as possible
NEW DELHI: National Payments Corp. of India(NPCI) has partnered musician Badshah to curate a song to promote its UPI autopay feature. The rap anthem ‘Life Hai Wow’ is inspired by the company’s mission of helping improve people’s lives with innovative payment solutions. The campaign is an extension of its long-standing ‘UPI chalega’ campaign which has earlier featured Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dulquer Salmaan, among others.
NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.
Rajeeth Pillai, chief relationship management and marketing at NPCI, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Badshah. We believe the autopay feature will be a game-changer as it brings in business efficiency for merchants across categories and provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. This campaign is a natural next step for us to reach our audiences and impact as many lives as possible."
The song is available to stream across YouTube and all popular music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple music. The song was conceptualised and created by YAAP, a specialized content company in collaboration with Badshah.
“UPI autopay is a feature that’s here to change the game and it was important to us we talk about it in a way that gets people excited. Collaborating with the musical talent of Badshah’s caliber elevated the creative development process and made this project an absolute treat to put together," said Manan Kapur, senior partner at YAAP.