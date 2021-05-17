WPP Plc. owned creative agency Ogilvy on Monday announced that Liz Taylor has been named global chief creative officer (CCO). She will be responsible for overseeing Ogilvy‘s creative product across 132 offices in 83 countries. She will spearhead agency's five business units including advertising, public relations (PR), experience, health, and growth & innovation.

Taylor takes over the position from advertising industry veteran Piyush Pandey who takes on a new role as chairman of global creative at Ogilvy and continues to serve as chairman of Ogilvy India.

Joe Sciarrotta will partner with Taylor his role as deputy global CCO, Ogilvy said.

“Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy‘s ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, business-changing impact for our clients," said Andy Main, global chief executive, Ogilvy.

Taylor is returning to Ogilvy after a two-year long stint at Publicis Groupe where she held a dual role as global chief creative officer for creative advertising agency Leo Burnett and chief creative officer for Publicis Communications, North America.

She has previously held several roles at Ogilvy including global executive creative director before departing in 2016 to become chief creative officer at FCB Chicago.

An award-winning creative leader, Taylor has worked on a wide range of clients including Bank of America, Boeing, Budweiser, Facebook, Gatorade, GE, Kellogg’s, McDonald’s, P&G, Walmart, Wrigley, among many others.

On her new role, Taylor said, “There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I‘m looking forward to working with Ogilvy’s incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world."

