New Delhi: WPP owned Ogilvy Group on Monday announced the appointment of Rishabha Nayyar as national strategy lead of its creative agency 82.5 Communications. He will have planning teams across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi and will report to Kapil Arora, co-chairman and chief executive of the agency.

“Rishabha brings a depth of strategic thinking that is rare to find today. His experience and great work across big and small brands, legacy and new age businesses alike, will add not just the requisite strategic firepower for our clients, but also act as a force multiplier to our creative product. Having been an entrepreneur early on in his career, Rishabha also shares the 82.5 gene of passion for the new. We’re stoked to have him on board at this exciting phase of our growth journey," said Arora.

Nayyar has over 20 years of work experience in various aspects of advertising, marketing and communications. Out of this, he spent about 12 years in advertising with Lowe Lintas, where he was executive director of brand strategy, before moving to 82.5 Communications. He has worked for brands such as Fair & Lovely, Pepsodent, Wheel, ICICI Bank, Knorr, Kissan, Kwality Walls, Burger King, Zee, Axis Bank, Vim, Grofers, Firstcry.com and UltraTech Cement among others.

At Lowe Lintas, he also carried an additional responsibility of brand consultant in LinConsult, the consulting division of the MullenLowe Lintas Group for three years. He has also founded Genesis Institute of Business Management. He is hooked to the practice of building and managing brands through insights, strategy and communication. His other passions are theatre and teaching.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications said, “With much of our senior management schooled at Ogilvy, I welcome the fresh perspective Rishabha brings in as an outsider."

Ogilvy Group rebranded its creative agency Soho Square as 82.5 Communications in January this year. Headquartered in Mumbai, the agency specifically caters to homegrown companies, startups and entrepreneurs.