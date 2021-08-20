Onam sees consumer sentiment improve as advertisers launch festive offers

NEW DELHI: Companies across categories, especially, electronics and jewellery, said that the festive season this year starting with Onam should be better than 2019, given that the pandemic situation continuously improves. They admitted consumer sentiment across the country is better compared to a year ago period when job cuts and fear of infection loomed large.

Onam, which kickstarts the festive season in the country, has brought back many advertisers that have pumped money into launching campaigns and promoting offers. Brands such as Vivo, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Haier India, among many others have launched festive campaigns for Onam, Raksha Bandhan and wedding season to boost demand leading to a collective jump of 50-60% in festive ad spends over 2020.

“People are cautious but they are celebrating in closed groups amongst friends and family. The purchasing is happening therefore advertisers, that operate across India, are pumping around 60% of media money in promotions while the rest is coming from regional players. Television and digital are leading these spends," said Navin Lalchandani, vice president – media buying, Starcom, a Publicis Groupe owned media agency.

To boost demand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, for instance, introduced 'One India, One Gold Rate' selling jewellery at a uniform price across the country and fair making charges. On Onam, the jewellery retailer is offering instant discounts on jewellery purchases.

“Normally, we get around 40% sales during the festivals and wedding season. We are expecting a 30% increase in our sales during the Onam festival compared to last year," said Ahammed MP, chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “On account of Onam, Sunday lockdown also has been put off. Festival atmosphere is palpable everywhere," he added.

Kalyan Jewellers, which operates 116 showrooms in India, said that it is expecting a good recovery this Onam, backed by overall consumer sentiments, upcoming wedding season, falling gold prices as well as the ongoing shift in consumer preference from the unorganized sector to organized jewellery brands.

“Our revenues in June 2021 were significantly higher than that of the previous year (2020), adjusted for store operational days. In Kerala, we are witnessing an uptick in customer footfall across our showrooms as lockdown restrictions have eased," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers. “The implementation of mandatory hallmarking by the Government of India is expected to further accelerate this trend," he added.

Meanwhile, consumer durables and appliances companies that typically do brisk business in the festive months also said they expect festive season sales to hold strong over the previous year.

Refrigerators and air conditioners firm Haier Appliances India has announced an array of offers including cashback and partnered with several banks to provide various EMI options.

"Starting with Onam, we are hopeful that the festive season will bring back the high spirits to people. Early trends hint at positive consumer sentiment with the festive season. And we expect an increase in sales with an optimism to close this year on a high. Currently, we have no immediate plans to increase the prices of our products going into the festive season," said Eric Braganza, president, Haier Appliances India.

Looking at the current trend post unlock after wave two, we surely expect a good festive season this year compared to 2019, said Nilesh Gupta, director, Vijay Sales.

“This year the sentiment is much better and looking at the past few weeks’ drop in covid numbers, the sentiments are further improving. The prices have gone up due to shortages of components and increase in input costs. Howsoever, we expect like all festive seasons, brands would surely get offers and discounts for the consumers this year too," he said.

Some companies, however, said that with states in the south, especially, Kerala still reporting high daily covid-19 cases, sales could be affected.

Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd said “Overall, we are bullish. I think there's a certain feel-good factor." However, he said that Kerala has borne the brunt of covid in recent months and the consumers in the south may be apprehensive.

“The rest—East, North and West we are seeing a strong feel-good factor. Beyond Onam, we expect good traction during the festival season. We do expect growth this festive season over last year, despite the fact that last year we saw a big growth due to pent up demand," said Bajaj. South India contributes 15% of sales to Bajaj.

