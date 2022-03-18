This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The campaign film titled ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’, which has already reached more than 2 million views on social media, showcases the smarter connected ecosystem experience that OnePlus TVs offer its users with a focus on deepening the brand’s consumer connect
Looking for a truly smart TV that is easy on your pocket too? A new campaign film, ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ featuring Bollywood power couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor unveiled the newly-launched global premium technology brand OnePlus’ TV Y1S and Y1S Edge televisions. Through the film, OnePlus is focusing on deepening its consumer connect and providing an impeccable smarter connected ecosystem experience.
The quirky film shows Shahid Kapoor elated to have some ‘me time’ with his new OnePlus smart television, as he settles onto the couch and plays his favourite game. Soon enough, his fiesta comes to a grinding halt as wife Mira pauses his game using her OnePlus smart watch! The ‘connected’ Kapoor household is equipped with the new OnePlus TV powered by Android 11.0, which promises to offer an incredible smart TV performance.
The creative campaign is aimed at highlighting how the OnePlus TVs deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience, while embodying a wholesome, humorous vibe that Shahid and Mira Kapoor share as a couple – something that it very successfully manages to do.
Both the new models – the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge – offer this smart connectivity feature through the OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version) which enables users to control their smart TVs with their OnePlus smartphones and similarly also enjoy a seamless connection with their OnePlus smartwatch as well as the OnePlus Buds devices.
Through the campaign film, Mira demonstrates this feature and urges Shahid to make a ‘smarter choice’. The campaign showcases this effortless smarter connected ecosystem experience that the innovative technology of OnePlus Y1S TVs brings to consumers, urging you to make ‘smarter choices’ too and enjoy a holistic smart home experience.
“We are delighted to bring the all-new campaign film in continuation with our partnership with Shahid and Mira for the OnePlus Smart TV category. As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly striving to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to our users at more accessible price points. Shahid and Mira’s zeal in the campaign film perfectly matches our OnePlus community’s youthful spirit and passion for superior smart technology and we are confident that our community will enjoy this wholesome campaign film," said Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India.
And, the word seems to have gone home well! The teaser of the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ campaign was launched on March 11, and was also shared by Mira and Shahid Kapoor on their social media handles. Since then, it witnessed an incredible response from the digital audience at large, collectively garnering over a reach of over 4 million on Instagram with over 2 million views. From March 14, the all-new immersive TVC campaign has officially gone live across YouTube, YouTube, social media, television (OTT), as well as cinemas.
“We are happy to be associated with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor yet again for our new OnePlus TV “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter" campaign film. With this campaign, our objective is to highlight the truly seamless, smarter connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time," said Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India.
She added: “The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our popular OnePlus TV Y Series which played a crucial role in driving our phenomenal success in the India smart TV segment. The new campaign film effectively highlights the effortless smart connectivity, power-packed Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer truly seamless smart home entertainment experiences to our users. We are positive that this collaboration will be well-received by our consumers in India and help us further deepen our bond with them."
With a strong commitment to burden less user experience, OnePlus has successfully gained popularity in the smart TV category within a short span of time.
In a very short span of time, OnePlus has created a niche for itself in the smart TV space and has emerged among the top five smart TV brands in India in the fourth quarter of 2021, reporting a growth of more than 300 per cent YoY, according to the Counterpoint Research report.
The brand has become a household name today with its Y Series TVs, popular for its state-of-the-art smart TV technology and unparalleled quality at affordable prices. It has extended the same to the newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, which have incredible display, immersive sound, curated content through OxygenPlay, and seamless smarter connected ecosystem experience with OnePlus devices, all at truly affordable price points.
The new OnePlus TV Y1S 32 inch is available at prices starting ₹16,499 onwards across online platforms, and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is available starting ₹16,999 onwards across offline retail channels. Both the variants have multiple exciting offers available which consumers can currently avail across both sales platforms. They are available in both 32 inch and 43 inch variants.
The new OnePlus TV campaign film <click here> was directed by Suraj Wanvari, produced by Dhruv Singhal and Sejal Shah served as the Director of Photography. The campaign was conceptualised and led by the OnePlus India Marketing team, while the execution and production were driven by Media Monks. It is presently being showcased across YouTube, social media, TV (OTT), as well as cinemas.
