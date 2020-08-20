Online gaming firms may spend 300 crore during IPL 2020

New Delhi: As fans eagerly await Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to kickstart from 19 September in UAE, a bunch of online gaming and fantasy sports firms are preparing to make a big advertising splash on television and digital platforms by partnering with Star India.

Media buyers estimate that collectively these companies are expected to spend between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore on buying advertising spots on Star’s live sports inventory and on streaming site Disney + Hotstar.

“IPL coinciding with the festive season gives these platforms a huge opportunity to promote themselves and strengthen the e-sports and fantasy gaming as a category. Apart from few brands that are already sponsors with team franchisees, I see other players also leveraging IPL through television and digital advertising," Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia.

Fantasy gaming platforms such as Dream11, now the title sponsor of IPL 2020, are expected to take the lead in IPL advertising as their entire operations depend on live sports. Meanwhile, mobile gaming apps such as Pokerstars and Ludo King might also leverage the popularity of the T20 tournament. These spends are in line with the growth of online gaming in India which is estimated to touch ₹87.8 billion in FY20 with a compounded growth rate of 32% between FY19-24 according to a KPMG report.

Founded in 2019, Games24x7 owned fantasy sports platform My11Circle has confirmed its IPL advertising plans. The platform is promoted by brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, and Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.

"My11Circle will strengthen the 'Play with champion' proposition through inventory buys in live IPL matches both on Star Sports network and Disney + Hotstar. Additionally, strategic partnerships with content platforms including CricBuzz, ESPNcricinfo and Lallantop among others will also be done," said Avik Das Kanungo, director – brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7.

Meanwhile, Baazi Games-owned fantasy cricket vertical BalleBaazi.com said it is taking digital heavy approach and is in talks with Disney + Hotstar for advertising opportunities. The platform plans to promote its recently launched ‘Dum hai toh yahan khel’ campaign featuring cricketer Yuvraj Singh along with banner ads on Star’s video streaming platform.

“Our key strategy will be on acquiring more consumers as during live cricket tournament our platform witnesses a spike in user traction. Ballebaazi has a user base of 4 million and we plan to double this figure by end of the November," said Varun Ganjoo, marketing director, Baazi Games.

Online gaming company Head Digital Works (HDW) owned Cricket.com, a platform which provides data, analytics and content for live matches, is currently evaluating the scale of the campaign and the channels needed to target users.

“Until covid hit sports hard, the platform had close to 3 million downloads and over a 100,000 daily active users. We will have to rebuild the traffic on the platform by leveraging the IPL season," said Deepak Gullapalli, founder & CEO, Head Digital Works.

Mobile e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), which is Kolkata Knight Riders' title sponsor, also plans to advertise during the tournament to create awareness and user engagement on its platform.

With the Indian public being starved of cricket and most people indoors due to the pandemic, this edition of the IPL will be even bigger in terms of viewership, said Abhishek Madhavan, vice-president, growth and marketing, Mobile Premier League.

“The company is always evaluating partnerships and tie-ups that will help us reach more people and build our brand. If we find opportunities that deliver value to us, we will take them," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated