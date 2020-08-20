Online gaming firms may spend 300 crore during IPL 2020

Fantasy gaming platforms such as Dream11, now the title sponsor of IPL 2020, are expected to take the lead in IPL advertising as their entire operations depend on live sports. Meanwhile, mobile gaming apps such as Pokerstars and Ludo King might also leverage the popularity of the T20 tournament. These spends are in line with the growth of online gaming in India which is estimated to touch ₹87.8 billion in FY20 with a compounded growth rate of 32% between FY19-24 according to a KPMG report.