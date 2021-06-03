NEW DELHI: Online meat startup Licious on Thursday unveiled mass media campaign featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Created by advertising agency Tilt, the television spot feature the duo bonding over cooking and sharing their favourite meat-based Indian dishes.

The objective of the campaign is to highlight safety and hygiene of meat being offered by Licious and attract new users to download the brand’s app.





Meghna Apparao, chief business officer, Licious, said that campaign highlights that meat lovers tend to go to great lengths to ensure that the meat they buy is fresh, hygienic and free of antibiotics which is also the core proposition of Licious.





“We have been devising and improving on our existing quality control measures, animal rearing and handling best practices so that our consumers get the quality products. The role Licious plays is more pertinent now than ever as we provide consumers with quality meat and seafood while keeping them safe and homebound," she added.





The campaign, which went live on 3 June, will be promoted cross television, digital and social media platforms.





The pandemic-led disruption last year gave a huge boost to online meat buying, prompting the Bengaluru-based startup to go beyond metros and start operations in smaller cities this year.





In its sixth year of operations, Licious currently clocks over one million monthly deliveries across 14 cities in India. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata.





"We are currently present in 14 cities and aim to expand to 10 more cities over the next two years. Global expansion is also on the cards for us," said Apparao.





The online meat market has grown 2.5-3 times since the pandemic hit last year, with a large growth runway ahead, management consultancy Redseer said in a recent note.





Licious is aiming to capture the growing market in India. It has raised investments to the tune of $90 million from TV Mohandas Pai, Vertex Growth Fund, Nichirei Corp, 3one4 Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.