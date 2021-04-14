As more users become protective about their data demanding online privacy, big digital platforms are looking at ways (removing likes/dislikes count or restricting comments) to promote mental well-being and do away practices that stored copious amount of user data often used to serve targetted ads.

This includes Google's decision to drop third-party cookies and implement interest based user tracking, Apple launching iOS 14.5 update that will give users the option to permit or deny an app to track their activity to Facebook gradually moving away from providing granular user data to advertisers.

Digital experts believe that amidst the mental health and privacy debate, while big companies like Maruti Suzuki or P&G will manage to tide over these changes by investing in building first-party data pools (includes individual’s site-wide, app-wide, and on-page behaviours), smaller companies or online first brands are likely to struggle.

"Advertisers are feeling uneasy because some of them don't have the know how of building first-party data or they don't have the access to an agency that could help them to navigate these changes," said Abhinay Bhasin, vice-president (Asia Pacific), Data Sciences, dentsu.

Majority of companies also perceived maintaining first party data as a cost and not an investment which is a faulty approach to marketing, said experts.

Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder at digital agency White Rivers Media believes that in keeping with the more aware user, companies must adopt transparent 'zero party data' (ZPD) approach under which a customer intentionally and proactively shares personal data with a brand.

"Currently, a majority of customers do not know how and why their data is being used by companies creating ambiguity and mistrust which needs to be addressed. Obviously, ZPD requires active effort and investment from advertisers but it also results in much more effective campaigns," he added.

The problem is not advertisement per se but whether they are relevant and not being a nuisance, said Shradha Agarwal, strategy head and COO, Grapes Digital, a digital first agency.

"....we need to educate customers about their own data and take their consent whether they are comfortable being served relevant ads. To make the experience better, perhaps the number of times ads are shown can be limited or if someone has already made a purchase then they should not be targeted again. It has to become a two-way process," she added.

With Instagram and YouTube testing ways to hide number of likes and restrict comments to stop online bullying, brands are also raising concern over social media platforms doing away with these public metrics which are often seen as one of the benchmarks to asses the popularity and engagement of a digital campaign.

"... I call such benchmarks 'vanity metrics' which are simple and take less effort. It could be a begining of relationship of a brand with its potential customer but the real success of any campaign is whether it has lead to real conversion in terms of 'products added to cart' or an actual sale of a product," said Gandhi.

