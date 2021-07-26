Only 12 of 332 covid related ads found to be true in FY21: ASCI

NEW DELHI: Ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said that in a pandemic year only 12 of 332 ads related to Covid-19 were found to be scientifically correct. ASCI picked up advertisements of several other categories such as paints, apparel, detergents, skin care, ACs, fans, water purifiers, plywood and laminates, supplements and food- all promising Covid related benefit.

Since the first quarter of the outbreak, following a directive from the Ministry of AYUSH asking for ASCI to identify advertisements that violated its advisory dated 1 April 2020, the ad regulator had escalated 237 objectionable ads to the Ministry of AYUSH. While 164 ads complied and modified claims, 73 covid related ads needed further investigation and action by the ministry due to non-compliance.

In all, 332 covid related ads were picked up by ASCI through consumer complaints as well as its own monitoring, with only 12 of these able to substantiate the claims they made in FY21. ASCI said its expert panel which comprises seasoned microbiologists examined covid related evidence provided by advertisers. Given the rampant exploitation of vulnerable consumers amid the pandemic, ASCI also issued a covid advisory in October 2020 giving advertisers a clear directive to fully substantiate their covid related claims through recognised testing facilities.

Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI, said, “In a period where consumer vulnerabilities were at an all-time high, many brands took unfair advantage of this, and tried to peddle their wares without establishing any robust evidence of their actual utility against the SARS Cov-2 virus. Brands that offer proven benefits to consumers have a genuine role in the pandemic, but unfortunately most of the covid related advertising fell woefully short. Most advertisers were unable to prove that the products actually worked to help consumers in a real way as claimed in the ads."

Besides covid complaints, the ASCI Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) also processed 1,406 complaints in the education sector, 285 complaints against food and beverage advertisements and 147 complaints related to personal care. In addition, 364 advertisements were found to be, prima facie, in violation of The Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. The regulator processed overall 6, 149 complaints in FY21.

ASCI claimed that its independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) convened 37 times during the year achieving a 97% compliance rate from advertisers on its recommendations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.