NEW DELHI: Responding to the ongoing social media outrage over its recent dishwasher ad, home appliances firm Voltas Beko has claimed its products are gender agnostic.

The ad, touted sexist by netizens, features a group of women over a video call discussing the pros of owning a dishwasher amid the lockdown.

The company clarified that in the video campaign one of the protagonist refers to how the family has been managing household chores, with her husband taking over the responsibility of washing dishes.

"This is when the protagonist of the film recommends a dishwasher. Our products have been developed to create convenience and comfort for all our customers, and are gender agnostic," the spokesperson told Mint in an emailed response.

The ad intends to show how dishwasher has become crucial amidst the current times for a household.

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the digital film ‘Word of Moms’, is inspired by a bunch of friends who are doubling up their responsibilities on the personal and professional front.

Joy Chauhan, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said that this piece of content for Voltas Beko is nothing short of eavesdropping on real time conversations and feelings of millions of Indian families.

"This communication is so real, because each one of us has been in the same boat due to the lockdown," he added.

Netizens thought otherwise and criticised the brand for stereotyping and being sexist showing only women in the ad. The tagline 'Tested by real moms' also irked many who asked if dishwashing was only a mom's job and forte.

Senior journalist turned entrepreneur Faye DSouza asked 'Men don't need dishwasher?' on Twitter and soon multiple users joined the conversation. "Where are the men in your ad?" asked another user in a tweet.





