Outdoor advertising shows signs of revival

Tanishq and Laqshya Media Group mounted brand's festive Ekatvam campaign in 10 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow and Patna. Launched on the 16 October, the OOH campaign was part of Tanishq's 360-degree campaign for the new festive collection and was on for a month. It used 1,52,000 sq ft of OOH media to maximise impact and reach the target audience, the company said.