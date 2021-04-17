As scores of cricket-related advertising campaigns amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) vie for viewers' attention, a print advertisement on hockey by hospitality firm OYO comes as a pleasant surprise.

Created by the company's in house creative team, the ad states, 'While the nation ODs on T20 cricket for the next few weeks, most other sports are destined to be buried under run rates, slower ones and free hits. There's just one thing we might love more. A great discount. So here's one. Go to Oyo app and apply coupon code 'HOCKEY'.

The ad reminds that Team India is currently playing Olympic champions Argentina in . And that's it, that's the update.

"OYO is a brand used by all and on one end print helps us reach a slightly older audience, folks who read the newspaper. On the other hand, we can make print jump off the page and travel to pixels and reach an audience more comfortable reading words when they are posted. We're always aiming for a narrative that helps us achieve that by generating interest and being noticed," said Mayur Hola, head of global brand - OYO.

The hockey ad is a part of series which will unfold through the seven weeks of the IPL. Each ad featuring various sports.

"In the year of the Olympics, we hope to reach all our various audiences similarly by getting the conversation going, offline and online. Campaigns such as this help us communicate that OYO remains open to support everyone with safe, sanitised and affordable stays right next door to where they are," Hola added.

Netizens lauded the ad which gently reminds everyone how non-cricket sports is treated in the country.

"Excellent advertisement by OYO recognising #hockeyindia and promoting Indian Hockey congratulations @oyorooms," said a user on Twitter.

"Nice ad. Advertising needs more good ads," said another user.

