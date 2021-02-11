Oyo's ad campaign featuring Neena Gupta goes viral

NEW DELIHI: Ahead of Valentine's Day and Women's Day, hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes has launched a digital campaign highlighting the role women play in taking travel decisions in a household. This earmarks a shift from a neutral position to a woman forward approach in its campaign by focusing on four main objectives - to enable, build aspiration, likeability, and communicate safety to its key stakeholder - women.

Titled ‘Long-term relationship with OYO’, the digital film series depicts a middle-aged couple’s chemistry while travelling. In the first film, protagonists Swanand Kirkire and Neena Gupta engage in playful bickering on choosing the "same hotel" over and over. The film ends with Gupta’s ‘I am not bored, are you?’ hinting at a long-lasting relationship. The film has garnered over 2.1 million YouTube views on brand's official handle.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

The second film ‘Cosy Cosy’ revolves around a playful discussion of a planned cosy candlelight dinner that ends up with the wife deciding to call for in-room dining instead. The third and the fourth films are based on cute moments of appreciation between the two.

“This time, through our consumer insights, we understood that among all cohorts, women are at the forefront of all decision-making, and therefore, wanted to bring this to life in a relatable way - something that everybody could connect with at a personal level. This led to the idea of campaign centred around a strong and spunky female character - portrayed by Neena Gupta," said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive - OYO India & South Asia.

An OYO internal study has found that women were the key decision-makers when it came to booking a getaway, holiday, or vacation. In eight of ten cases, women drove the conversation and took the final decision around travel.

Both, the concept of the campaign and script of the films were written by OYO’s in-house global brand team, with support from Oink Films on production. The film will go live across OYO’s digital channels (Google, YouTube), social media (Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat), and paid media assets including influencer engagement. OYO will roll out the film across over 45 digital platforms such as Inshorts, Sharechat, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms platforms (Hotstar, MX Player, Sony Liv, Voot), music streaming apps (Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn,) and dating apps (Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid).

It will further amplify the films through an influencer campaign based on the theme #RishtaThodaKhiskaHai via a mix of celebrity and lifestyle influencers such as Smriti Khanna, Meeth Miri, Natasha Singh, and Siddhi MahaJankati, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via