Oyo's ad campaign featuring Neena Gupta goes viral

“This time, through our consumer insights, we understood that among all cohorts, women are at the forefront of all decision-making, and therefore, wanted to bring this to life in a relatable way - something that everybody could connect with at a personal level. This led to the idea of campaign centred around a strong and spunky female character - portrayed by Neena Gupta," said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive - OYO India & South Asia.