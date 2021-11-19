NEW DELHI : Credit marketplace Paisabazaar.com has released a new film under its “Paison Se Badhkar" brand philosophy. “The Sweet Sound of Wood", released earlier this week, has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube and social media platforms, the company said.

The five-minute film tells the story of a man’s dream to see his daughter become a professional cricketer and represent India, and his unique theory around the ’sweet sound of wood’. The film follows the theme of fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our loved ones, the company said.

In a statement, Sai Narayan, chief marketing officer at Paisabazaar.com, said, "Our latest film is a shift from the conventional and transactional messaging, towards heart-felt consumer stories. We want to tell inspiring stories about India’s rising aspirations."

Independent director Anand Karir, who had also directed the earlier two films under the company's “Paison Se Badhkar" campaigns, said this film was different from the others and completed the trilogy. "I had to make a film that lives up to the standard set by the earlier two films. But with the support of the client and production team and actors, I am happy with the way it all came together."

The company's earlier brand films "The Wedding Speech" (2018) and “My Father’s Dream" (2020) received combined views of over 100 million.

PolicyBazaar, the company's parent reported revenue from operations increased to ₹886.66 crore in FY21 from ₹771.29 crore in FY20 and its total comprehensive losses narrowed to ₹153.27 in the same fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.