NEW DELHI: Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry has launched a new Diwali campaign with its newly appointed brand ambassadors, the star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The two epitomise elegance and style, the company said on Wednesday.

The film, conceptualized by Upward Fall films, shows the actors playing a couple who are on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level in commitment. While Saif Ali Khan is shown proposing to Kareena Kapoor, she is not ready to say “yes" since the apartment seems apt as a bachelor pad not suitable for a family. Predictably, Pepperfry comes to the rescue with its wide variety of furniture.

Pepperfry plans to air the film on digital platforms including video streaming services as well as on social media. The Diwali campaign will be seen during the T20 World Cup Live Matches on Hotstar, La Liga & ATP Tennis on Voot, and UEFA Champions League on Sony Liv.

The film will run on Big Picture, Bigg Boss, KBC and Kapil Sharma Show which are popular among Pepperfry’s target audience. In addition, it will also use out-of-home media, the company said.

Commenting on the partnership with the actors and the campaign, Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer & business head, Pepperfry, said Kareena and Saif hold great appeal and affinity among their audience. “While Kareena is stylish and glamourous, Saif brings regality and old-world charm. They are a perfect personification of the brand’s attributes," he said. Through the Diwali campaign, the company intends to highlight that the right furniture can help build one’s dream home “and we are the best enablers for it," he added.

On the new brand association, Saif Ali Khan said, “Pepperfry feels like home already. The collections on Pepperfry are stylish and aspirational. The brand is an expert on everything furniture. We are excited to be a part of the brand’s growth."

Pepperfry, a masstige brand, claimed it will continue to focus on clutter breaking communications, promoting its trendy, design-forward and curated portfolio.

The brand will continue to take the omnichannel approach for sales next year.

