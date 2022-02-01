NEW DELHI: Pet food company Drools Pet Food Private Limited has announced actor Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador to amplify its vision about pet nutrition. The company said the actor is a dog-mom and is very mindful of her pets' nutrition, making her the right choice.

Shashank Sinha, national sales director of the firm said, “We are thrilled to be associating with Panday, a role model and most importantly a pet parent herself. As a celebrity youth icon, we think she's perfect for promoting our vision and garnering the attention of new-gen pet lovers. Envisioned to be embraced by the love of our patrons, we look forward to this allegiance."

Ananya Panday said, “Dogs have proven to be our best friends time and again; getting unconditional love from my pets, Astro and Fudge has defined boundless affection for me too. Thus, it is only justified for me to be protective of them, their growth, and their nutrition. I understand the part a dietary regime plays in a pet's life and this is one of the reasons I am proud to collaborate with them and represent the label across India to create awareness about pet nutrition."

The brand, in a statement said, it has been working diligently to create a healthier space for pets to flourish in and its collaboration with Panday will focus on initiating a dialogue around the same.

Two months ago, the brand had collaborated with celebrity chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna to launch some products.

Drools said it has its footprint spread across the globe including countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, UAE, and Tanzania.

According to research company Euromonitor International, in 2021, pet food accounted for ₹3,143.03 crore of the market while pet products took ₹558.96 crore of the pie. The industry was growing at 15% CAGR during 2016-2021 but is now projected to grow at 30% CAGR in 2021-2026.

There has also been recent venture capital interest in the sector. Last month, Bengaluru-based natural pet treat company Khanal Foods that runs brands like Dogsee Chew and Himalyan Natives has raised ₹50 crore in Series A-round from Mankind Pharma along with existing investor VC fund Sixth Sense Ventures.

In the past, brands like Heads Up For Tails, Wiggles and Supertails have raised funds. Heads Up For Tails, for instance, has raised $37 million in Series A in August last year while Wiggles raised $5.5 million in pre-series A round led by Anthill Ventures in October last year. Supertails raised $2.6 million and an additional undisclosed amount in a Pre-Series round in July last year.

