New Delhi: Delhi-based Mutt Of Course, a pet products company, has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch Harry Potter-inspired merchandise and accessory collection for pets.

The company said that this is the first-of-its-kind collection in Asia-Pacific and it is going to have about 40 products inspired by JK Rowling's Harry Potter -- a series of seven fantasy novels.

The company said while this collection is available online, pet parents could buy them offline in the top metros like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad where they will be available through partner stores.

Vikram Sharma, head of consumer products, advertising and partnerships, at WarnerMedia India, south east Asia and Korea said Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is looking to collaborate with brands that develop innovative products for fans. The collaboration for this new category of pet products and accessories inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, fits the bill perfectly.

Sakshi Bawa, founder at Mutt of Course said, "This is as magical as it gets and we are so grateful to be given this chance to work on this collection. Pet parents can recreate their memories of the series via their pets."

The collection's designs are approved by The Wizarding World, a fantasy media franchise and shared fictional universe centered and based on the Harry Potter novel series.

The licensing and merchandising programme is part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences and is an extension of the studio’s portfolio of brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. It has toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties.

According to research firm Euromonitor International, India's pet care market has a projected value of ₹37,019.9 million in 2021. The foods category was the biggest gainer from the pandemic, and witnessed a spike in sales in 2020 due to a number of factors relating to the covid-19 pandemic.

